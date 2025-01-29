Brinker International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $118.5 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $42.1 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.3 million or $2.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.4% to $1.358 billion from $1.074 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.5 Mln. vs. $42.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.61 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $1.358 Bln vs. $1.074 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.50 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.15 - $5.25 Bln

