Brinker International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $38.5 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $7.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.5 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.139 billion from $1.012 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.5 Mln. vs. $7.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.139 Bln vs. $1.012 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 - $5.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.70 - $4.75 Bln

