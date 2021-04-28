Markets
EAT

Brinker International Guides Q4 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) provided adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share on revenues between $950 million and $1.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $939.49 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the uncertainties created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other risks and uncertainties, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular