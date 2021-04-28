Brinker International Guides Q4 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) provided adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share on revenues between $950 million and $1.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenues of $939.49 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said the uncertainties created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other risks and uncertainties, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

