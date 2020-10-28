Markets
Brinker International Guides Q1 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. However, the company refrained from its usual practice of providing an annual outlook and continued with the quarterly outlook.

For the second quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.60 per share on a decline in comparable restaurant sales in the mid-single digit percentage.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share on revenues of $808.56 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In early April, the company withdrew its financial guidance for fiscal 2020 as a result of conditions arising from COVID-19. It also suspended the quarterly cash dividend and all share repurchase activity.

