Brinker International Guides FY25 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, above analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.90 to $10.50 per share on total revenues between $5.60 billion and $5.70 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.87 per share on revenues of $5.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Earlier in the month, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $400.0 million under our share repurchase program, allowing for a total available authority of $507.0 million.

