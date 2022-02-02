Brinker International Gains 9% On Higher Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are up more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported an increase in second-quarter net profit.

The quarterly earnings were $27.6 million or $0.60 per share, up from $12.0 million or $0.26 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $925.8 million, from $760.7 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $38.78, up 11.66 percent from the previous close of $34.73 on a volume of 1,580,482. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $30.20-$78.33 on average volume of 1,100,674.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.