Brinker International (EAT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT) closed at $143.85, marking a -2.65% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had gained 0.44% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Brinker International in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.85, reflecting a 7.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.48 billion, indicating a 3.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.69 per share and revenue of $5.81 billion, indicating changes of +20.11% and +7.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Brinker International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Brinker International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.82. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.49 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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