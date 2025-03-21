Brinker International (EAT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Brinker International (EAT) closed at $144.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy's shares have seen a decrease of 5.28% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Brinker International in its upcoming release. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $2.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.36 billion, up 21.65% from the year-ago period.

EAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.15 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.78% and +18.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Brinker International boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Brinker International has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.84 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.19.

We can also see that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, placing it within the bottom 45% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.