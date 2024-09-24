Brinker International (EAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Brinker International (EAT) closed at $77.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

The the stock of operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy has risen by 9.36% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying a 125% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.08 billion, showing a 6.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.64 per share and a revenue of $4.58 billion, signifying shifts of +13.17% and +3.68%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Brinker International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Brinker International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.96 for its industry.

It's also important to note that EAT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

