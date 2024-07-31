Brinker International (EAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Brinker International (EAT) standing at $66.81, reflecting a -1.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had lost 4.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Brinker International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 14, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.65, marking a 18.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.16 billion, indicating a 7.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.33% increase. Brinker International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Brinker International is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.5 for its industry.

One should further note that EAT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.