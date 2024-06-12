Is Brinker International (EAT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brinker International (EAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Brinker International is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 54.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.8%. This means that Brinker International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, GameStop (GME), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 73.9%.

Over the past three months, GameStop's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that EAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, GameStop belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +26% year to date.

Brinker International and GameStop could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

