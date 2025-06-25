Brinker International (EAT) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Brinker International (EAT) was down 1.85% at $176.67. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had gained 9.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.37, marking a 47.2% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.4 billion, indicating a 15.87% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.78 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion, which would represent changes of +114.15% and +21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Brinker International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Brinker International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.51. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.01.

Investors should also note that EAT has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. EAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.