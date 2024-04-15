Brinker International (EAT) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Brinker International (EAT) reached $45.02, with a -0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had lost 5.61% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $1.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 3.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $4.33 billion, indicating changes of +31.1% and +4.87%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.54% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Brinker International is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Brinker International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.99.

It's also important to note that EAT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.