Brinker International (EAT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Brinker International (EAT) closed the most recent trading day at $151.97, moving -4.71% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.78% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.98%.

Shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy have depreciated by 4.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.32%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Brinker International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.43, reflecting a 50.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, up 18.56% from the prior-year quarter.

EAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.84 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.61% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.39% increase. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Brinker International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.44 of its industry.

It's also important to note that EAT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.