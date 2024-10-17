Brinker International (EAT) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT) closed at $89.30, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

The the stock of operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy has risen by 22.52% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Brinker International in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 128.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.08 billion, indicating a 6.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.68 per share and a revenue of $4.58 billion, signifying shifts of +14.15% and +3.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.75% increase. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Brinker International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

It is also worth noting that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

