Brinker International (EAT) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brinker International (EAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.48 billion, increasing 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Franchise and other revenues' stands at $13.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company sales' should come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' will likely reach $112.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Chili's - YoY change' to reach 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' of 48 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' will reach 1,112 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,113 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' will reach 1,632 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,626 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company owned restaurants - Total' reaching 1,160 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,163 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Franchise restaurants - Total' to come in at 472 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 463 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' will reach 369 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 361 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Company - owned' at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.2% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brinker International have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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