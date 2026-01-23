Brinker International (EAT) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Brinker International (EAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.4 billion, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Franchise and other revenues' should come in at $13.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Company sales' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' will likely reach $135.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Chili's - YoY change' of 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.4%.

Analysts expect 'Company owned restaurants - Total' to come in at 1,240 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,164 .

Analysts forecast 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' to reach 1,633 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,624 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Franchise restaurants - Total' stands at 453 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 460 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' should arrive at 48 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50 .

Analysts predict that the 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' will reach 1,113 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,114 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable Restaurant Sales - Company - owned' reaching 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' at 370 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 358 .

Brinker International shares have witnessed a change of +7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EAT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

