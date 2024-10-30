Brinker International (EAT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Brinker International (EAT) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was +37.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change : 14.1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.

: 14.1% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 9.9%. Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change : 4.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 4.2% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Franchise restaurants - Total : 455 versus 444 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 455 versus 444 estimated by eight analysts on average. Company owned restaurants - Total : 1,170 versus 1,171 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 1,170 versus 1,171 estimated by eight analysts on average. Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales : $1.13 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $1.13 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Franchise and other revenues : $11.70 million versus $10.30 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

: $11.70 million versus $10.30 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenue- Company sales- Chili's : $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $962.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $962.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's : $108.40 million versus $106.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $108.40 million versus $106.86 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Franchise revenues- Chili?s : $11.50 million versus $10.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $11.50 million versus $10.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Total Revenue- Chili's : $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $974.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

: $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $974.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%. Franchise revenues- Maggiano's : $0.20 million versus $0.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $0.20 million versus $0.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $108.60 million versus $106.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

Shares of Brinker International have returned +23.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

