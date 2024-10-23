Brinker International (EAT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Brinker International (EAT) closed the most recent trading day at $94.32, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.

Shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy witnessed a gain of 20.44% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating a 139.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 7.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion, which would represent changes of +15.61% and +4.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher. Brinker International is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Brinker International is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.89, so one might conclude that Brinker International is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that EAT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.