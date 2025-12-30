Is Brinker International (EAT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Brinker International (EAT). EAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.04, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.94. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.31 and as low as 13.04, with a median of 17.42.

Investors should also note that EAT holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EAT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.93. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT's PEG has been as high as 1.72 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.52.

Finally, investors should note that EAT has a P/CF ratio of 10.75. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.37. Over the past year, EAT's P/CF has been as high as 19.36 and as low as 9.71, with a median of 13.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Brinker International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EAT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

