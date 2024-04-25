Brinker International (EAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Brinker International (EAT) ended the recent trading session at $48.27, demonstrating a +1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

The the stock of operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy has fallen by 2.94% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Brinker International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 6.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, up 3.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.71 per share and a revenue of $4.34 billion, signifying shifts of +31.1% and +4.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Brinker International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.75, which means Brinker International is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.