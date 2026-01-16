Brinker International (EAT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT) closed at $157.68, marking a -5.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had gained 10.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Brinker International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2026. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $2.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.36%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating a 3.12% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.23 per share and a revenue of $5.73 billion, indicating changes of +14.94% and +6.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Brinker International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Brinker International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.5.

Meanwhile, EAT's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.