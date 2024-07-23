Brinker International (EAT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT) closed at $66.50, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy have depreciated by 9.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Brinker International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.61, indicating a 15.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.15 billion, indicating a 6.93% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Brinker International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.56% higher. Brinker International presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Brinker International has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.56 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that EAT has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

