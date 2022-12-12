Brinker International Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are sliding more than three percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a decline since December 8, after reaching a six-month high. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $34.34, down 3.00 percent from the previous close of $35.25 on a volume of 558,677.

