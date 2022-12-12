Markets
EAT

Brinker International Continues To Slide

December 12, 2022 — 10:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) shares are sliding more than three percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a decline since December 8, after reaching a six-month high. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $34.34, down 3.00 percent from the previous close of $35.25 on a volume of 558,677.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.