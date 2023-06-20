News & Insights

Brinker Intends To Offer $350 Mln Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) said that it intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private offering to eligible purchasers.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the company's subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility.

The company expects to use net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under the company's revolving credit facility. It expects to use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

