Brinker (EAT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Brinker International, Inc. EAT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 24, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.4%, on average.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share of $1.68. The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, suggesting growth of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Factors to Note

Brinker International's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to reflect benefits from its sales-building efforts and the sequential improvement in traffic and expansion efforts. Its expansion efforts are likely to have driven the top line. During the first, second and third quarters of fiscal 2022, the company opened 4, 7 and 2 restaurants, respectively. During fiscal 2022, the company is likely to have opened 19-21 restaurants. The company has been witnessing pent-up demand for a dine-in experience. The company continues to benefit from robust off-premise sales.



However, a decline in company sales at Chili's and Maggiano's are likely to have negatively impacted the results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for company sales Chili's and Maggiano's are pegged at $693 million and $86 million, down 22.9% and 6.5% year over year, respectively.



A rise in food and beverage costs as well as restaurant labor costs, which include wage rates, training and overtime, are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. Higher repairs and maintenance expenses and an increase in utility expenses are also raising expenses.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Brinker International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brinker International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Brinker International has an Earnings ESP of -9.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has risen by a penny over the past 30 days to $2.93 per share. The consensus mark for DG’s earnings per share suggests 8.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Dollar General’s top line is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.39 billion, which suggests a rise of 8.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ulta Beauty ULTA currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $4.90 suggests an increase of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Ulta Beauty’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for ULTA’s revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, indicating an increase of 11.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. ULTA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.57 suggests an increase of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Dollar Tree’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.79 billion, which indicates an increase of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.