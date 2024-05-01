Brinker (EAT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock up

Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported stellar third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company’s performance was backed by sustained advancements in enhancing the guest experience, effective marketing strategies and traffic-driving initiatives. Following the results, the stock moved up 7.9% during trading hours on Apr 30.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, Brinker reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15. The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, total revenues of $1.12 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $1.11 billion. The top line increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. EAT gained from the solid performance of Chili's.

Chili's

During the fiscal third quarter, revenues in the Chili’s segment rose 3.8% year over year to $999.6 million. The upside was primarily driven by increased menu pricing. However, this was partially offset by lower traffic and an unfavorable menu item mix. Our model predicted segmental revenues at $995.7 million.



Chili's restaurant expenses (as a percentage of company sales) in the fiscal third quarter were 85.9% compared with 86.8% in the prior-year quarter. The downside was caused by sales leverage, menu pricing, favorable commodity mix, lower delivery fees and to-go supplies. A rise in advertising and hourly labor expenses partially offset this.



Chili's company-owned traffic declined 1.8% year over year in the quarter. The metric fell 5.8% in the prior-year quarter.



The segment’s company-owned comps rose 3.5% in the fiscal third quarter from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



At Chili’s, domestic comps (including company-owned and franchised) rose 3.6% year over year compared with 9.1% growth reported in the prior-year period.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s sales in the fiscal third quarter increased 0.8% year over year to $120.7 million. Favorable comparable restaurant sales, courtesy of increased menu pricing and favorable menu item mix, primarily drove the upside. Comps in the segment rose 1.7% year over year. Our projection was 2.1%.



Traffic in the quarter fell 7.5% year over year. The metric was up 9.5% in the prior-year quarter.



Maggiano's company restaurant expenses (as a percentage of company sales) in the fiscal third quarter were 85% compared with 85.1% a year ago. The downside was caused by menu pricing partially offset by increased repairs and maintenance expenses.

Operating Results

During the quarter, total operating costs and expenses came in at $1.05 billion compared with $1.02 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of company sales, was 14.2% compared with 13.4% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA during the fiscal third quarter came in at $122.4 million compared with $113 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 27, 2024, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $15.5 million compared with $13.8 million as of Mar 29, 2023.



As of Mar 27, 2024, long-term debt was $818.5 million compared with $912.2 million as of Jun 28, 2023. Total shareholders’ deficit in the reported quarter was ($46.7) million compared with ($109.5) million in the previous quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

In the fiscal 2024, management anticipates total revenues to be in the range of $4.3-$4.35 billion. Capital expenditures are expected in the $185-$195 million band. EAT projects fiscal 2024 EPS in the range of $3.8-$4, up from the prior estimate of $$3.45-$3.7.

Zacks Rank

Brinker carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



