Brinker (EAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Brinker International, Inc. EAT reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite reporting better-than-expected results, the company’s shares declined 3% in the after-hour trading session as high inflation woes linger.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In the quarter under review, adjusted loss per share (EPS) was 57 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of 34 cents.



In the fiscal first quarter, total revenues of $955.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933 million. The top line increased 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. The company gained from the solid performance of Maggiano's.

Chili's

Chili’s revenues in the fiscal first quarter increased 7.9% year over year to $904.2 million. The gain was primarily due to increased menu pricing and the acquisition of 68 restaurants in fiscal 2022, marginally overshadowed by lower traffic.



Chili's company restaurant expenses (as a percentage of company sales) in the fiscal first quarter increased to 94.2% year over year from 89% reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside can be attributed to a rise in commodity costs, delivery fees, manager salary expenses, hourly wage rates, utility expenses and rent expenses, marginally offset by sales leverage and lower advertising.



Chili's company-owned traffic in the quarter decreased 6.6% year over year against 9.4% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.



The segment’s company-owned comps increased 3.8% in the fiscal first quarter from the year-ago quarter.



At Chili's, domestic comps (including company-owned and franchised) rose 3.4% year over year compared with a 13.8% rise in the prior-year quarter.

Maggiano's

Maggiano's sales rose 18.9% year over year to $105.6 million primarily due to an increase in the dining room and banquet traffic, and a rise in menu pricing. Comps increased 18.2% year over year. Traffic in the quarter rose 9.3% year over year compared with a gain of 39.1% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Maggiano's company restaurant expenses (as a percentage of company sales) in the fiscal first quarter were 91.5% compared with 89% reported in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a rise in commodity costs, restaurant labor costs, utility expenses, maintenance costs and rent expenses.

Operating Results

Total operating costs and expenses in the fiscal first quarter were $975.3 million compared with $850.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The restaurant operating margin, as a percentage of company sales, was 6% compared with the 11% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 28, 2022, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $19.5 million compared with $31.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Sep 28, 2022, was $1,020.8 million compared with $989.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022. Total shareholders’ deficit in the reported quarter was ($296.6) million compared with ($268.1) million reported in the previous quarter.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

