Brinker Delivers 23% Returns in 6 Months: Time to Lock Profits?

Brinker International, Inc. EAT has delivered an impressive run, climbing 23% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the broader industry’s 2.5% rise and the S&P 500's 5.9% gain.



The company’s momentum is being supported by smart pricing actions and a shift toward higher-margin menu offerings. At the same time, initiatives aimed at boosting traffic and expanding its restaurant base are contributing to steady top-line growth. Brinker is also stepping up efforts to grow Chili’s presence internationally by partnering with both new and existing franchisees, reinforcing its long-term expansion strategy.

EAT Trades Below Peak Despite Strong Rally

Even after this strong performance, the stock ended at $157.23 yesterday, about 16% below its 52-week high of $187.12. However, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of $100.30, highlighting a solid recovery trend. Notably, Brinker has outperformed peers such as Wingstop Inc. WING, Shake Shack Inc. SHAK and Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ during this period.

Price Performance



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Growth Drivers Powering EAT Stock

Brinker continues to benefit from strong traction at Chili’s, where consistent same-store sales growth and rising guest traffic highlight the effectiveness of its turnaround efforts. The brand has built a steady growth engine by improving food quality, service standards and overall dining experience. These enhancements not only help retain existing customers but also attract new ones, creating a virtuous cycle of repeat visits and sustained sales growth.



Another key strength lies in the company’s well-balanced pricing and menu strategy. Brinker has positioned itself as a value leader within casual dining, offering compelling price points without sacrificing margins. Its focus on core menu upgrades, successful promotions and high-demand offerings has supported both traffic and ticket growth. At the same time, simplifying the menu and prioritizing top-performing items has improved operational efficiency and consistency across locations.



In addition, disciplined execution across marketing and operations is reinforcing the company’s performance. Strong advertising campaigns and brand positioning are driving awareness and customer engagement, while operational improvements are enhancing service reliability. Investments in restaurant upgrades and new product launches are expected to further strengthen brand appeal and support long-term expansion, positioning the company for continued market share gains.

Key Challenges Weighing on Performance

One of the primary concerns for Brinker remains the underperformance of Maggiano’s. The segment continues to post negative comparable sales and is dilutive to overall margins. Although management is taking steps to revive the brand through menu and service improvements, the recovery is gradual and requires ongoing investment, which is pressuring near-term profitability.



The company is also navigating a challenging cost environment. Rising input costs, particularly in commodities like beef, along with higher labor and insurance expenses, are creating margin headwinds. On top of this, external factors such as weather disruptions have impacted sales in the short term. Continued spending on advertising and operational initiatives, while important for growth, is adding to cost pressures and limiting margin expansion in the near term.

Brinker’s Bottom Line Improves

EAT’s earnings trajectory is on a sharp upward trend, with projections signaling substantial growth ahead. The company is expected to deliver earnings of $10.70 per share in fiscal 2026, marking a 20.2% year-over-year surge. The momentum is set to carry into fiscal 2027, with earnings forecast to climb up 15.2% to $12.32 per share.



This impressive earnings expansion highlights Brinker’s strong upside potential and reinforces confidence in the long-term growth story, positioning it for sustained success in the years ahead.



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EAT Trades at a Discount

Brinker is trading at a discount on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis. EAT’s forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 13.12X, lower than the industry. This indicates that despite the recent stock price increase in the past six months, it remains an attractive option for investors looking for a discounted entry point.

EAT P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Wrapping Up

Brinker appears well-positioned for continued growth, supported by strong momentum at Chili’s, effective pricing strategies and consistent operational improvements that are driving traffic and enhancing margins. The company’s ability to balance value with profitability, along with ongoing menu innovation and marketing strength, reinforces its competitive edge in the casual dining space.



While challenges such as cost pressures and the slower recovery of Maggiano’s remain, these headwinds seem manageable given the broader strength of the core business. With earnings trending higher and valuation still relatively attractive compared with peers, investors may benefit from holding the stock to participate in its ongoing growth trajectory rather than exiting prematurely. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.