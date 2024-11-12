News & Insights

Brinker CEO: More changes are ahead of us than behind us

November 12, 2024 — 06:50 pm EST

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Kevin Hochman said, “we’re just getting started with our transformation.” The company is winning by providing a fast and friendly atmosphere, he noted, and its experimental menu items are attracting younger consumers. Brinker (EAT) has done a good job managing costs and keeping prices low, he added.

