Brinker CEO: More changes are ahead of us than behind us

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Kevin Hochman said, “we’re just getting started with our transformation.” The company is winning by providing a fast and friendly atmosphere, he noted, and its experimental menu items are attracting younger consumers. Brinker (EAT) has done a good job managing costs and keeping prices low, he added.

