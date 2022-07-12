Bringing Wall Street to Main Street: Nasdaq Lists Two New ETFs Geared toward the Everyday Investor

Nasdaq has listed two new ETFs designed and run by STF Management, TUG and TUGN. A gamechanger in ETFs, TUG and TUGN leverage the tactical unconstrained growth (TUG) model in an ETF wrapper, bringing measured investment strategies reserved for the ultra-wealthy to the everyday investor.

“I want to be able to tell my mom that she can take her pile of cash and invest it in this product and reasonably expect to pull 8%- 10% out of that portfolio [every year],” says Thomas Campbell, Co-CEO of STF Management and creator of the TUG model. “Then, in the next five to six years, [she’s] going to see that asset base double, and [her] income double along the way.”

When designing TUG and TUGN, Campbell, along with Co-CEO Jonathon Molchan, wanted to make the advanced strategy of the TUG model more accessible to the everyday investor. Before TUG and TUGN, the TUG model was mainly used in separately managed accounts (SMAs). These accounts are usually reserved for the ultra-wealthy with minimum investment requirements of $100,000 or more and managed by private investment firms. SMAs have successfully used the TUG model to generate large returns for large-scale investors since TUG’s creation in 2014.

TUG and TUGN invest in U.S. equity securities that replicate the Nasdaq-100 Index®, long-duration U.S. Treasury securities and short-term U.S. Treasury bills, money market funds and cash or cash equivalents. Additionally, TUGN is a specialized ETF that can produce monthly income for investors through a rules-based, actively managed options overlay.

The two ETFs are evaluated daily under STF to assess market conditions proactively. The TUG model shifts between these investments, investing in equities when the market is rising and reducing equity exposure when markets are falling. This strategy makes TUG and TUGN adaptable in both bull and bearish markets to get the best short and long-term returns for investors.

Putting TUG and TUGN into an ETF wrapper makes the model more accessible to average retail investors and allows them to be used in long-term investment portfolios like 401ks.

“Anybody anywhere can pick up a share for 25 bucks,” said Campbell. “Now, you've got literally world-class, award-winning strategies…together in a simple package that's available to anybody in almost any location—that's powerful.”

STF Management hopes that through these two new ETFs, retail investors of any income can see their wealth grow in both the short and long term.

“[We] are bringing Wall Street to Main Street and leveling the playing field for everyone within the investment world,” said Molchan.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100®, and NDX®, are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2022. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.