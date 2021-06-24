Bringing Speed to Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ever since The New York Times called me “an icon among growth investors,” people think of me as a growth stock guy. And it’s true that I’ve spent my career helping investors discover quality high-growth stocks that can deliver extraordinary returns.

Source: Shutterstock

I’ve also been recognized in MarketWatch as “the adviser who recommended Google before anyone else,” within months of its 2004 IPO.

And all the while, I’ve stuck with what I’m good at: picking stocks. Specifically, I’ve focused relentlessly on deploying my proven system. The result has been some incredible wins over the years, like Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), up as much as 6,561% since my recommendation… Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), up as much as 941%… and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), up as much as 7,280%.

But during all this, I have remained obsessed with improving one piece of my method: speed.

And by speed, I mean faster gains.

I want to get my clients to reap the same kinds of big returns — double- and triple-digit gains — but in months instead of years. And, I still want to do it without taking on any excessive risk.

No options trading. No penny stocks.

I knew that if I could solve this, it would be a game-changer for investors everywhere.

Here’s Why That’s So Important Now

The economy is roaring back to life as the threat of the pandemic ebbs, and that will be very apparent in the second-quarter numbers. As part of my new Accelerated Income Project 2021, we’ll focus on companies that can post positive second-quarter results. The stock market will grow bumpier as it narrows and demands the crème de la crème in the upcoming weeks.

Even worse, income is all but nonexistent in the traditional quarters, like the bond market; forget it. 1.45% on the 10-year Treasury is just not worth your time! And with the Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates low for at least another two years, this is going to be a problem for those trying to earn extra income … especially those looking to retire soon.

According to a recent survey, only 10% of folks have enough money to last them until their 80s. And more than 10,000 Americans reach the age of 65 every day.

That gap needs to get filled somehow!

So, I’m setting out on a new project: To find a method that can put thousands of dollars of cash into the hands of everyday Americans quickly and consistently.

I’m finally ready to share what I’ve found. During my special presentation this Wednesday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Eastern time of the Accelerated Income Project 2021, I’m going to give you a sneak peek at this new income breakthrough…

It’s a way to generate massive, consistent, hold-in-your-hand cash payouts from the markets… starting with only a small initial investment.

It’s already proving to be such a retirement game changer that it could even be the “ultimate solution” to America’s retirement crisis.

I created a short video explaining what it’s all about.

Just click the link above to watch what I put together. If you like what you see, then be sure to join me for the Accelerated Income Project 2021 event. You’ll get your name on the list to attend simply by clicking here.

Attendance is 100% free, no strings attached. I hope to see you there on Wednesday!

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

P.S. I might be better known as “the growth guy,” and that hasn’t changed – but when I say “income,” I really mean it. My new, unique income project could mean an extra $50,000 in your pocket.

Six days from now, on Wednesday, June 30, for the first time ever, I will reveal my Accelerated Income Project 2021 — a bold new initiative I guarantee will hand you 20 payout opportunities of $2,500 ($50,000 in total) or more over the next 12 months.

Click here for initial details.

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Amazon (AMZN)

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Bringing Speed to Your Portfolio appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.