Bringing Options to Main Street: What XND Means to Markets

Nasdaq recently launched the Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options, which are options based on the Nasdaq-100 Micro Index (XND), which is equal to 1/100th the value of the Nasdaq-100®. These options are designed with individual investors in mind. They launched for trading on Nasdaq’s PHLX options exchange Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Greg Ferrari, Vice President and Head of U.S. Options for Nasdaq

We caught up with Greg Ferrari, Vice President and Head of U.S. Options for Nasdaq, to chat about the initiative and what it means for the options markets and the investing public.

Why did Nasdaq create Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options?

We saw a significant need in the market for an options product that provided exposure to the Nasdaq-100, but that was more accessible to individual investors that want to invest on a smaller, more bite-sized scale. The Nasdaq-100 really captures innovation, and this was something the index options market didn’t have in the kind of size that individual investors are looking for. The 1/100th full value of the N-100 means that this is a more affordable play, offering risk management through its scale and upside through exposure to some of the world’s most innovative companies.

Does this align with larger trends in the options market?

Since 2019, we’ve seen unprecedented interest on the part of Main Street investors in the options market. We expect this consumer interest in options to be a long-term trend, and look forward to helping the industry continue to hit new milestones. We began developing the Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options (XND) in the summer of 2020 as a tool to give investors affordable access to the options market and the names that make up the Nasdaq 100. Index options serve a valuable role for options investors, with the main benefits being cash-settlement, European-style expiration, and favorable tax treatment. We feel that this product properly aligns with the long-term trend of increased individual participation across our options markets.

Doesn’t the options market present significant risk to individual investors?

As with any financial investment, options investments carry risks. Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options are specifically designed for investors with a need for lower-risk products. We also want to make sure individual investors have all the information they need when they participate in the markets. That is why Nasdaq has invested heavily in investor education, including the Options 101 program through our Smart Investing initiative. We also recent launched our Nasdaq 100 Microsite, which includes an options architect that allows investors to test out Nasdaq-100 Index Options strategies.

How is this significant for the options market?

The options market has seen a surge in individual investor interest, yet there has not been a ready supply of products that were created specifically for this demographic. XND is the kind of options product that is specifically tailored for Main Street options investors. With XND, Nasdaq is making the options market more accessible to the investing public, and specifically to individual investors, who invest more manageable amounts and look for products with a lower-risk profile. Our goal is to continue to bring this audience new access points to the options market, as diversity of participants makes for healthier markets.

Do you expect this trend of Main Street interest in options to continue?

Yes, Main Street interest in options is here to stay. We’ve seen individual investor participation grow over time at a healthy clip. Our goal is to educate investors on the benefits that exist when utilizing options in their portfolios. The growth of investors embracing the Nasdaq 100 perfectly aligns with these positive options trends.

How would an investor access these options?

Any interested investor can purchase these options though available trading platforms or through licensed broker dealers.