Bringing Bitcoin To Casual Investors

The CTO of Robinhood Crypto discusses his goals of bringing bitcoin to more casual investors.

In this episode of The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles was joined by Johann Kerbrat, the CTO of Robinhood Crypto.

Kerbrat has been involved in Bitcoin since the very early days and is passionate about helping more people understand and get involved with Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. He recently joined the team at Robinhood Crypto after founding a number of startups and he’s looking to make Bitcoin an integral part of Robinhood’s business strategy.

“For me, the real aspect of crypto is how do we bring millions of people that don’t have a bank, and don’t have a way to get a bank account, and bring them into the internet world where they can receive and send payments?” Kerbrat said.

Kerbart described why he isn’t a Bitcoin maximalist anymore, educating people about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, future plans with Robinhood Crypto, and much more.

“With Robinhood, we always put our customers first,” he said. “Our goal is to be a one-stop shop for all of your investment and financial needs.”

