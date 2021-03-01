Bring Travel Insurance To A Theme Cruise Party

The theme cruise concept can be compelling for guests because it combines a dynamic festival experience with all of the fun elements of a cruise. Music theme cruises allow fans opportunities to sail with musical acts they admire, all while mingling with other super-fans.

Consider some of the theme cruises coming up in 2022: Star Trek (Royal Caribbean), ‘70s Rock and Romance Cruise with Foreigner and Air Supply (Celebrity Cruises), Ultimate Disco Cruise with Kool and the Gang (Celebrity Cruises) and The Outlaw Country Cruise with Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band (Sixthman, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line).

Buying travel insurance for a theme cruise follows the same strategy as other vacations:

First look at your non-refundable and prepaid deposits. That’s what you want to cover with trip cancellation insurance.

Also consider how much you want for travel medical insurance. This pays for medical expenses and the cost of getting you to a hospital elsewhere if necessary.

Buy the travel insurance right after you book the trip so that you’ll be eligible to add a pre-existing conditions exclusion waiver, which gives you coverage for existing medical problems.

“What’s most important when you’re booking a theme cruise is taking note of the cancellation policies, as the charter companies’ policies can differ from the cruise lines’ policies,” says Chris Gray Faust, spokesperson for Cruise Critic.

She says to make sure you know before you book what your deposit covers, plus the refund and payment policies.

“Many charter cruises require total payment up front, or cruisers to set up a payment schedule that covers the full cost of the cruise well ahead of the 90 days that is more typical within the industry.”

Although most people are concerned about recouping the non-refundable portion of their trip, coverage for emergency medical treatment and medical evacuation is just as important, says says Joy Todaro, senior manager of guest and community relations with Sixthman.

“The same sorts of incidents that can occur in day to day life can also happen on vacation, and these things can become very expensive very quickly if you don’t have travel protections,”

Insurance for theme cruises covers the same issues that you’d find with a regular cruise. What is important to note, however, is that travel insurance won’t cover changes to musical acts or speakers.

“Let’s say that you booked a spot on the 80s Cruise solely because the B-52s were your favorite band and they were scheduled to play,” says Gray Faust. If the band cancels or the charter company substitutes another act that you don’t like, your travel insurance will not cover your disappointment.

But you could still have a way out if the cruise’s theme takes a turn. Cancel for any reason coverage is an add-on to a travel insurance policy and it lets you get reimbursement for trip cancellation no matter what your reason is.

Cruising After Covid

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, you’ll need to have flexibility in your plans to sail.

“We are seeing more and more guests plan their getaways for the months ahead. They are ready to have vacation plans to look forward to,” says Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman, which specializes in producing destination festivals at sea and resorts.

It’s best to buy travel insurance shortly after you book a trip, whether it’s a cruise or a land adventure. Your trip cancellation coverage starts right away, even if the trip is barely on the horizon.

Some credit cards include travel protection, but if this is what you are relying on make sure that you understand exactly what is included and any limitations to coverage.

Todaro notes that the unexpected is always a possibility no matter what is going on in the world. “But we are certainly seeing a spike in interest for travel protection as we prepare to get back to bringing people together on vacation in an uncertain climate,” she says.

