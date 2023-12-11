News & Insights

Brilliant Earth To Repurchase $20 Mln Of Shares

December 11, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) said on Monday that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $20 million of its Class A shares.

Beth Gerstein, chief executive officer said, "Our strong balance sheet provides an opportunity for us to execute this share repurchase program and to realize the significant opportunity we see ahead."

BRLT was trading up by 3.20 percent at $2.900 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

