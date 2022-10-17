Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Stock Jumps 15.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT shares soared 15.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Brilliant Earth’s stock rally is the continuation of gains from strength of its product assortment and expansion with the opening of showrooms in Bethesda, Columbus, Houston, Minneapolis, Cleveland and Detroit. Continued investment in technology also bodes well. Notably, the company recently launched an online waitlist so that customers can get the right appointment for their schedules, even when it is fully booked. Management envisions 2022 sales to be $450-$470 million, which suggests an increase from $380.2 million reported in 2021.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $110.89 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BRLT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. is part of the Zacks Retail - Jewelry industry. Signet SIG, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.7% lower at $58.66. SIG has returned 4.8% in the past month.

Signet's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.57. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -60.1%. Signet currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.