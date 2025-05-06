Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: 12% Growth in Total Orders and Reiterates Annual Guidance

Brilliant Earth reported Q1 2025 net sales of $93.9 million, with 12% growth in total orders year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, revealing net sales of $93.9 million, a 12% year-over-year increase in total orders, and a 13% rise in repeat orders. Despite these positive trends, the company recorded a GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.03) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.00, reflecting a net loss of $3.3 million. The gross margin stood at 58.6%, aligning with medium-term targets, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, falling within provided guidance. The company emphasized its ongoing profitability and growth strategy, reinforced by strong performances during the Valentine's Day period and expansion in its showroom presence, now totaling 41 locations. Looking ahead, Brilliant Earth reiterated its annual guidance and provided an optimistic Q2 outlook, focusing on continued investment and market share enhancement in the fragmented jewelry industry.

Potential Positives

Delivered net sales of $93.9 million, aligning with company expectations and affirming growth prospects.

Achieved 12% year-over-year growth in total orders and 13% in repeat orders, indicating strong customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Maintained a gross margin of 58.6%, consistent with medium-term targets, demonstrating effective cost management.

Expanded retail showroom portfolio to 41 locations, indicating ongoing growth and market presence enhancement.

Potential Negatives

Despite a 12% year-over-year growth in total orders, the company's net sales decreased by 3.5% compared to the previous year, indicating declining sales performance.

The GAAP diluted EPS is reported at $(0.03), demonstrating a loss compared to a profit of $0.01 in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting negative earnings trends.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased significantly by 78.8%, falling from $5.1 million in Q1 2024 to $1.1 million in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in operational profitability.

FAQ

What were Brilliant Earth's Q1 2025 net sales figures?

Brilliant Earth reported net sales of $93.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did total orders grow year-over-year?

Total orders grew by 12% year-over-year in Q1 2025.

What is the adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2025?

The adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $0.00.

Did Brilliant Earth meet its profitability guidance?

Yes, Brilliant Earth achieved profitability within its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for Q1 2025.

What is the company's outlook for Q2 2025?

The outlook for Q2 2025 includes a net sales decrease of 3% to 0% year-over-year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BRLT Insider Trading Activity

$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,842 shares for an estimated $63,175 .

. SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623 .

. GP III, LLC MAINSAIL sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

GAVIN TURNER sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BRLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $1.6 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $2.0 on 12/19/2024

Full Release





Delivered Net Sales and Profitability within Guidance Range









Drove 12% Y/Y Growth in Total Orders and 13% Y/Y Growth in Repeat Orders









Q1 2025 GAAP Diluted EPS of





$(0.03)





and Adjusted Diluted EPS of





$0.00









Reiterates Annual Guidance and Provides Q2 Outlook







SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights (quarterly period





ended





March 31, 2025):











Delivered Net Sales of $93.9 million,



in the first quarter







Total orders grew year-over-year by 12% and repeat orders grew year-over-year by 13%









Achieved positive engagement ring unit year-over-year growth in Q1









Drove strong double-digit year-over-year fine jewelry bookings growth in Q1









Generated record-breaking total bookings in the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day



, with year-over-year total bookings growing mid-to-high single digits







in the first quarter





Achieved Gross Margin of 58.6%



in the first quarter, consistent with the Company's medium-term target



in the first quarter, consistent with the Company's medium-term target





Drove Q1 profitability within the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance range:









GAAP Net loss was $3.3 million for the first quarter 2025; and









Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million for the first quarter 2025















Expanded retail showroom portfolio to 41



with the opening of the Company's second Dallas-Fort Worth metro area location in Southlake



with the opening of the Company's second Dallas-Fort Worth metro area location in Southlake





Ended the quarter with $92.5 million in net cash



, representing 5% growth year-over-year















"We're pleased with our first quarter performance, which demonstrates the continued strength and resilience of our business model as we delivered our 15th consecutive quarter of profitability as a public company. Our business is gaining momentum, evidenced by our 12% year-over-year growth in total orders, particularly strong performance in fine jewelry, and continued expansion of our showroom footprint," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brilliant Earth. "The positive engagement ring unit trends, coupled with our most successful Valentine's Day ever, reinforces our confidence in our premium brand positioning and differentiated product offerings. Our agile supply chain and nimble team are competitive advantages that enable us to respond quickly in dynamic market conditions. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on investing in the business and executing our growth strategy while maintaining profitability and continuing to gain share in this large, fragmented industry."







First Quarter Results





















Q1 2025













Q1 2024













% Change*











Total Orders









45,535













40,525













12.4%









AOV





$





2,062









$





2,402













(14.2)%









(



$ in millions, except per share amounts



)

































Net Sales





$





93.9









$





97.3













(3.5)%









Gross Profit





$





55.0









$





58.3













(5.7)%









Gross Margin









58.6





%









59.9





%









(130)bps









Net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.



(1)







$





(0.5





)





$





0.1













(600.0)%









Net (loss) income, as reported





$





(3.3





)





$





1.1













(406.2)%









Net (loss) income margin









(3.5





)%









1.1





%









(460)bps









Adjusted net (loss) income



(3)







$





(0.4





)





$





2.9













(113.8)%









GAAP Diluted EPS



(2)







$





(0.03





)





$





0.01













(400.0)%









Adjusted Diluted EPS



(3)







$





0.00









$





0.03













(100.0)%









Adjusted EBITDA



(3)







$





1.1









$





5.1













(78.8)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



(3)











1.1





%









5.2





%









(410)bps









*Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding





(1) Represents net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.





(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.





(3) Adjusted net (loss) income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.







2025 Outlook









Second Quarter











Net Sales





-3% to 0% Year-Over-Year









Adjusted EBITDA





-$1.5M to +$2M















Full Year











Net Sales





+1% to 3% Year-Over-Year









Adjusted EBITDA





3% to 4% Margin















Webcast and Conference Call Information-update links







Brilliant Earth will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results and business outlook today, May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at



https://investors.brilliantearth.com



. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3f41ab5cffe74fa89815c1aebc31ae51



. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website after the live webcast concludes.







About Brilliant Earth







Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.







Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics







In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (loss) income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful information in evaluating our operating performance and exclude certain items from net income that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from period to period.





We define EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, certain non-operating expenses and income, and other unusual and/or infrequent costs, which that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of net sales. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.





We define Adjusted Net (loss) income as net (loss) income adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net (loss) income, divided by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding is derived from the historical diluted weighted average shares of common stock assuming such shares were outstanding for the entirety of the period presented. We believe Adjusted Net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.





Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.





This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net (loss) income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.





This press release also contains certain key business metrics which are used to evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. We define net cash as cash and cash equivalents less the total principal balance of our outstanding debt. We define Bookings for each period as the dollar value of confirmed orders as of the date of order placement. We believe Bookings, which represent a measure of gross sales and potential future Net Sales, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business. We define total orders as the total number of customer orders delivered less total orders returned in a given period (excluding those repair, resize, and other orders which have no revenue). We view total orders as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products to our customers. Total orders, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period. Total orders may fluctuate based on the number of visitors to our website and showrooms, and our ability to convert these visitors to customers. We believe that total orders is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. We define average order value, or AOV, as net sales in a given period divided by total orders in that period. We define average selling price, or ASP, as the total retail sales price of products sold in a given period divided by the total number of product units sold during that same period. We believe that AOV and ASP are measures that are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. AOV varies depending on the product type and number of items per order. AOV and ASP may also fluctuate as we expand into and increase our presence in additional product types and price points, and open additional showrooms.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected growth and increased market share, introduction of new products, future capital expenditures, and debt service obligations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "ahead," “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evolve,” “expect,” "future," “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and repurposed precious metals such as gold; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as recessionary or inflationary conditions, governmental instability, the impact of any changes in trade policy, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs on goods imported into the United States and any resulting retaliatory trade actions by other governments, war and fears of war, and natural disasters; if we fail to cost-effectively turn existing customers into repeat customers or acquire new customers; our rapid growth in recent years and limited operating experience at our current scale of operations; our ability to manage growth effectively; increased lead times, supply shortages, and supply changes; our expansion plans in the United States; our ability to compete in the fine jewelry retail industry; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and to engage or expand our base of customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities and increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our e-commerce and omnichannel approach to shopping for fine jewelry; our profitability and cash flow being negatively affected if we are not successful in managing our inventory balances and inventory shrinkage; a decline in sales of Design Your Own rings; our heavy reliance on our information technology systems, as well as those of our third-party vendors and service providers, for our business to effectively operate and to safeguard confidential information and risks related to any significant failure, inadequacy or interruption of these systems, security breaches or loss of data; the impact of environmental, social, and governance matters on our business and reputation; our ability to manage risks related to our e-commerce and omnichannel business; our ability to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in consumer preferences and shopping patterns; and introduce new products and programs that appeal to new or existing customers; our dependence on distributions from Brilliant Earth, LLC, our principal asset, to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; risks related to our obligations to make substantial cash payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement and risks related to our organizational structure; and the other risks, uncertainties and the factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and is available at www.sec.gov. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.







Contacts:









Investors:







Colin Bourland









investorrelations@brilliantearth.com















BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)















Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024















Net sales







$









93,884

















$









97,337















Cost of sales











38,842





















39,031















Gross profit











55,042





















58,306















Operating expenses:





















Marketing and advertising











22,962





















23,096















General and administrative











35,603





















34,333















Total operating expenses











58,565





















57,429















(Loss) income from operations











(3,523









)

















877















Interest expense











(1,115









)

















(1,214









)











Other income, net











1,240





















1,477















(Loss) income before tax











(3,398









)

















1,140















Income tax benefit (expense)











131





















(73









)











Net (loss) income











(3,267









)

















1,067















Net (loss) income allocable to non-controlling interest











(2,801









)

















928















Net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.







$









(466









)













$









139



































Earnings per share:





















Basic







$









(0.03









)













$









0.01















Diluted







$









(0.03









)













$









0.01















Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:





















Basic











14,111,624





















12,736,014















Diluted











14,111,624





















97,850,288





























BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except share amounts)















March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









147,338

















$









161,925















Restricted cash











217





















216















Inventories, net











39,848





















38,292















Prepaid expenses and other current assets











10,553





















10,980

















Total current assets













197,956





















211,413















Property and equipment, net











21,293





















21,626















Deferred tax assets











9,768





















9,636















Operating lease right of use assets











37,127





















35,222















Other assets











3,506





















3,348

















Total assets









$









269,650

















$









281,245





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable







$









13,378

















$









15,733















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities











23,940





















31,714















Deferred revenue











23,099





















18,926















Current portion of operating lease liabilities











6,742





















6,108















Current portion of long-term debt











20,000





















5,688

















Total current liabilities













87,159





















78,169



































Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs











34,522





















50,010















Operating lease liabilities











37,260





















35,856















Payable pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement











7,737





















7,828

















Total liabilities













166,678





















171,863





































Commitments and contingencies













































Stockholders' equity























Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











—





















—















Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 14,789,781 shares issued and 14,405,340 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 14,125,925 shares issued and 13,843,944 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024











1





















1















Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 35,839,403 and 35,820,912 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











4





















4















Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 49,119,976 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











5





















5















Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











—





















—















Additional paid-in capital











11,397





















11,169















Treasury stock, at cost; 384,441 and 281,981 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively











(801









)

















(638









)











Retained earnings











4,322





















4,788

















Stockholders' equity attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.













14,928





















15,329















Non-controlling interests attributable to Brilliant Earth, LLC











88,044





















94,053

















Total stockholders' equity













102,972





















109,382

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$









269,650

















$









281,245



















































GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

















Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net (loss) income









$









(3,267









)













$









1,067















Interest expense









1,115

















1,214













Income tax (benefit) expense









(131





)













73













Depreciation expense









1,488

















1,203













Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs









162

















205













Showroom pre-opening expense









582

















213













Equity-based compensation expense









2,369

















2,587













Other income, net



(1)











(1,240





)













(1,477





)











Adjusted EBITDA









$









1,078

















$









5,085

















Net (loss) income margin









(3.5









)%

















1.1









%













Adjusted EBITDA margin













1.1









%

















5.2









%











(1) Other income, net consists primarily of interest and other miscellaneous income, partially offset by expenses such as losses on exchange rates on consumer payments.



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

















Three months ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Net (loss) income attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., as reported







(1)











$









(466









)













$









139















Net (loss) income impact from assumed redemption of all LLC Units to common stock



(2)











(2,801





)













928













Net (loss) income, as reported









(3,267





)













1,067













Income tax benefit (expense) associated with conversion



(3)











712

















(237





)









Tax effected net (loss) income after assumed conversion









(2,555





)













830













Equity-based compensation expense









2,369

















2,587













Showroom pre-opening expense









582

















213













Tax impact of adjustments









(750





)













(714





)











Adjusted Net (Loss) Income









$









(354









)













$









2,916















Diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding









14,111,624

















97,850,288













Adjustments:





















Vested LLC Units that are exchangeable for common stock



(4)











84,947,596

















—













Unvested LLC Units that are exchangeable for common stock



(4)











6,621

















—













RSUs









115,006

















—













Adjusted diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding









99,180,847

















97,850,288



































Diluted earnings per share:























As reported





$





(0.03





)









$





0.01













As adjusted





$





0.00













$





0.03













(1) Represents net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.





(2) It is assumed that we will elect to issue common stock upon redemption of LLC Units rather than cash settle.





(3) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Brilliant Earth, LLC. Acquisition of LLC units by Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. causes all of the taxable income currently recognized by the members of Brilliant Earth, LLC to become taxable to the Company.





(4) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding LLC units for shares of common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.