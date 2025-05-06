Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: 12% Growth in Total Orders and Reiterates Annual Guidance

Brilliant Earth reported Q1 2025 net sales of $93.9 million, with 12% growth in total orders year-over-year.
Quiver AI Summary
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, revealing net sales of $93.9 million, a 12% year-over-year increase in total orders, and a 13% rise in repeat orders. Despite these positive trends, the company recorded a GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.03) and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.00, reflecting a net loss of $3.3 million. The gross margin stood at 58.6%, aligning with medium-term targets, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, falling within provided guidance. The company emphasized its ongoing profitability and growth strategy, reinforced by strong performances during the Valentine's Day period and expansion in its showroom presence, now totaling 41 locations. Looking ahead, Brilliant Earth reiterated its annual guidance and provided an optimistic Q2 outlook, focusing on continued investment and market share enhancement in the fragmented jewelry industry.
Potential Positives
- Delivered net sales of $93.9 million, aligning with company expectations and affirming growth prospects.
- Achieved 12% year-over-year growth in total orders and 13% in repeat orders, indicating strong customer engagement and brand loyalty.
- Maintained a gross margin of 58.6%, consistent with medium-term targets, demonstrating effective cost management.
- Expanded retail showroom portfolio to 41 locations, indicating ongoing growth and market presence enhancement.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a 12% year-over-year growth in total orders, the company's net sales decreased by 3.5% compared to the previous year, indicating declining sales performance.
- The GAAP diluted EPS is reported at $(0.03), demonstrating a loss compared to a profit of $0.01 in the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting negative earnings trends.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased significantly by 78.8%, falling from $5.1 million in Q1 2024 to $1.1 million in Q1 2025, suggesting a decline in operational profitability.
FAQ
What were Brilliant Earth's Q1 2025 net sales figures?
Brilliant Earth reported net sales of $93.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How much did total orders grow year-over-year?
Total orders grew by 12% year-over-year in Q1 2025.
What is the adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2025?
The adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2025 was $0.00.
Did Brilliant Earth meet its profitability guidance?
Yes, Brilliant Earth achieved profitability within its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for Q1 2025.
What is the company's outlook for Q2 2025?
The outlook for Q2 2025 includes a net sales decrease of 3% to 0% year-over-year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$BRLT Insider Trading Activity
$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,842 shares for an estimated $63,175.
- SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623.
- GP III, LLC MAINSAIL sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006
- GAVIN TURNER sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006
$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 642,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,349,168
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 490,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,030,869
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 254,375 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $534,187
- MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,000
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 154,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,189
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,445 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,034
- KLINGMAN & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 91,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,826
$BRLT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.
Here are some recent targets:
- Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $1.6 on 02/04/2025
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $2.0 on 12/19/2024
Delivered Net Sales and Profitability within Guidance Range
Drove 12% Y/Y Growth in Total Orders and 13% Y/Y Growth in Repeat Orders
Q1 2025 GAAP Diluted EPS of
$(0.03)
and Adjusted Diluted EPS of
$0.00
Reiterates Annual Guidance and Provides Q2 Outlook
SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights (quarterly period
ended
March 31, 2025):
Delivered Net Sales of $93.9 million,
in the first quarter
Total orders grew year-over-year by 12% and repeat orders grew year-over-year by 13%
Achieved positive engagement ring unit year-over-year growth in Q1
Drove strong double-digit year-over-year fine jewelry bookings growth in Q1
Generated record-breaking total bookings in the two weeks leading up to Valentine's Day
, with year-over-year total bookings growing mid-to-high single digits
Achieved Gross Margin of 58.6%
in the first quarter, consistent with the Company's medium-term target
Drove Q1 profitability within the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance range:
GAAP Net loss was $3.3 million for the first quarter 2025; and
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million for the first quarter 2025
Expanded retail showroom portfolio to 41
with the opening of the Company's second Dallas-Fort Worth metro area location in Southlake
Ended the quarter with $92.5 million in net cash
, representing 5% growth year-over-year
"We're pleased with our first quarter performance, which demonstrates the continued strength and resilience of our business model as we delivered our 15th consecutive quarter of profitability as a public company. Our business is gaining momentum, evidenced by our 12% year-over-year growth in total orders, particularly strong performance in fine jewelry, and continued expansion of our showroom footprint," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brilliant Earth. "The positive engagement ring unit trends, coupled with our most successful Valentine's Day ever, reinforces our confidence in our premium brand positioning and differentiated product offerings. Our agile supply chain and nimble team are competitive advantages that enable us to respond quickly in dynamic market conditions. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on investing in the business and executing our growth strategy while maintaining profitability and continuing to gain share in this large, fragmented industry."
First Quarter Results
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
% Change*
Total Orders
45,535
40,525
12.4%
AOV
$
2,062
$
2,402
(14.2)%
(
$ in millions, except per share amounts
)
Net Sales
$
93.9
$
97.3
(3.5)%
Gross Profit
$
55.0
$
58.3
(5.7)%
Gross Margin
58.6
%
59.9
%
(130)bps
Net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.
(1)
$
(0.5
)
$
0.1
(600.0)%
Net (loss) income, as reported
$
(3.3
)
$
1.1
(406.2)%
Net (loss) income margin
(3.5
)%
1.1
%
(460)bps
Adjusted net (loss) income
(3)
$
(0.4
)
$
2.9
(113.8)%
GAAP Diluted EPS
(2)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.01
(400.0)%
Adjusted Diluted EPS
(3)
$
0.00
$
0.03
(100.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA
(3)
$
1.1
$
5.1
(78.8)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(3)
1.1
%
5.2
%
(410)bps
*Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding
(1) Represents net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.
(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the first quarter of 2025 and 2024.
(3) Adjusted net (loss) income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.
2025 Outlook
Second Quarter
Net Sales
-3% to 0% Year-Over-Year
Adjusted EBITDA
-$1.5M to +$2M
Full Year
Net Sales
+1% to 3% Year-Over-Year
Adjusted EBITDA
3% to 4% Margin
Webcast and Conference Call Information-update links
Brilliant Earth will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2025 results and business outlook today, May 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at
https://investors.brilliantearth.com
. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3f41ab5cffe74fa89815c1aebc31ae51
. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website after the live webcast concludes.
About Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics
In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net (loss) income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful information in evaluating our operating performance and exclude certain items from net income that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from period to period.
We define EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, certain non-operating expenses and income, and other unusual and/or infrequent costs, which that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of net sales. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.
We define Adjusted Net (loss) income as net (loss) income adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net (loss) income, divided by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding is derived from the historical diluted weighted average shares of common stock assuming such shares were outstanding for the entirety of the period presented. We believe Adjusted Net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.
Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net (loss) income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.
This press release also contains certain key business metrics which are used to evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. We define net cash as cash and cash equivalents less the total principal balance of our outstanding debt. We define Bookings for each period as the dollar value of confirmed orders as of the date of order placement. We believe Bookings, which represent a measure of gross sales and potential future Net Sales, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business. We define total orders as the total number of customer orders delivered less total orders returned in a given period (excluding those repair, resize, and other orders which have no revenue). We view total orders as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products to our customers. Total orders, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period. Total orders may fluctuate based on the number of visitors to our website and showrooms, and our ability to convert these visitors to customers. We believe that total orders is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. We define average order value, or AOV, as net sales in a given period divided by total orders in that period. We define average selling price, or ASP, as the total retail sales price of products sold in a given period divided by the total number of product units sold during that same period. We believe that AOV and ASP are measures that are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. AOV varies depending on the product type and number of items per order. AOV and ASP may also fluctuate as we expand into and increase our presence in additional product types and price points, and open additional showrooms.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected growth and increased market share, introduction of new products, future capital expenditures, and debt service obligations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "ahead," “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evolve,” “expect,” "future," “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and repurposed precious metals such as gold; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as recessionary or inflationary conditions, governmental instability, the impact of any changes in trade policy, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs on goods imported into the United States and any resulting retaliatory trade actions by other governments, war and fears of war, and natural disasters; if we fail to cost-effectively turn existing customers into repeat customers or acquire new customers; our rapid growth in recent years and limited operating experience at our current scale of operations; our ability to manage growth effectively; increased lead times, supply shortages, and supply changes; our expansion plans in the United States; our ability to compete in the fine jewelry retail industry; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and to engage or expand our base of customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities and increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our e-commerce and omnichannel approach to shopping for fine jewelry; our profitability and cash flow being negatively affected if we are not successful in managing our inventory balances and inventory shrinkage; a decline in sales of Design Your Own rings; our heavy reliance on our information technology systems, as well as those of our third-party vendors and service providers, for our business to effectively operate and to safeguard confidential information and risks related to any significant failure, inadequacy or interruption of these systems, security breaches or loss of data; the impact of environmental, social, and governance matters on our business and reputation; our ability to manage risks related to our e-commerce and omnichannel business; our ability to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in consumer preferences and shopping patterns; and introduce new products and programs that appeal to new or existing customers; our dependence on distributions from Brilliant Earth, LLC, our principal asset, to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; risks related to our obligations to make substantial cash payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement and risks related to our organizational structure; and the other risks, uncertainties and the factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2025 and is available at www.sec.gov. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
Investors:
Colin Bourland
investorrelations@brilliantearth.com
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
$
93,884
$
97,337
Cost of sales
38,842
39,031
Gross profit
55,042
58,306
Operating expenses:
Marketing and advertising
22,962
23,096
General and administrative
35,603
34,333
Total operating expenses
58,565
57,429
(Loss) income from operations
(3,523
)
877
Interest expense
(1,115
)
(1,214
)
Other income, net
1,240
1,477
(Loss) income before tax
(3,398
)
1,140
Income tax benefit (expense)
131
(73
)
Net (loss) income
(3,267
)
1,067
Net (loss) income allocable to non-controlling interest
(2,801
)
928
Net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.
$
(466
)
$
139
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.03
)
$
0.01
Diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
0.01
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
14,111,624
12,736,014
Diluted
14,111,624
97,850,288
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
147,338
$
161,925
Restricted cash
217
216
Inventories, net
39,848
38,292
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,553
10,980
Total current assets
197,956
211,413
Property and equipment, net
21,293
21,626
Deferred tax assets
9,768
9,636
Operating lease right of use assets
37,127
35,222
Other assets
3,506
3,348
Total assets
$
269,650
$
281,245
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,378
$
15,733
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
23,940
31,714
Deferred revenue
23,099
18,926
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
6,742
6,108
Current portion of long-term debt
20,000
5,688
Total current liabilities
87,159
78,169
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
34,522
50,010
Operating lease liabilities
37,260
35,856
Payable pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement
7,737
7,828
Total liabilities
166,678
171,863
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 14,789,781 shares issued and 14,405,340 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 14,125,925 shares issued and 13,843,944 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024
1
1
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 35,839,403 and 35,820,912 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
4
4
Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 49,119,976 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
5
5
Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
11,397
11,169
Treasury stock, at cost; 384,441 and 281,981 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
(801
)
(638
)
Retained earnings
4,322
4,788
Stockholders' equity attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc.
14,928
15,329
Non-controlling interests attributable to Brilliant Earth, LLC
88,044
94,053
Total stockholders' equity
102,972
109,382
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
269,650
$
281,245
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income
$
(3,267
)
$
1,067
Interest expense
1,115
1,214
Income tax (benefit) expense
(131
)
73
Depreciation expense
1,488
1,203
Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs
162
205
Showroom pre-opening expense
582
213
Equity-based compensation expense
2,369
2,587
Other income, net
(1)
(1,240
)
(1,477
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,078
$
5,085
Net (loss) income margin
(3.5
)%
1.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
1.1
%
5.2
%
(1) Other income, net consists primarily of interest and other miscellaneous income, partially offset by expenses such as losses on exchange rates on consumer payments.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net (loss) income attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., as reported
(1)
$
(466
)
$
139
Net (loss) income impact from assumed redemption of all LLC Units to common stock
(2)
(2,801
)
928
Net (loss) income, as reported
(3,267
)
1,067
Income tax benefit (expense) associated with conversion
(3)
712
(237
)
Tax effected net (loss) income after assumed conversion
(2,555
)
830
Equity-based compensation expense
2,369
2,587
Showroom pre-opening expense
582
213
Tax impact of adjustments
(750
)
(714
)
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
$
(354
)
$
2,916
Diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding
14,111,624
97,850,288
Adjustments:
Vested LLC Units that are exchangeable for common stock
(4)
84,947,596
—
Unvested LLC Units that are exchangeable for common stock
(4)
6,621
—
RSUs
115,006
—
Adjusted diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding
99,180,847
97,850,288
Diluted earnings per share:
As reported
$
(0.03
)
$
0.01
As adjusted
$
0.00
$
0.03
(1) Represents net (loss) income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
(2) It is assumed that we will elect to issue common stock upon redemption of LLC Units rather than cash settle.
(3) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Brilliant Earth, LLC. Acquisition of LLC units by Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. causes all of the taxable income currently recognized by the members of Brilliant Earth, LLC to become taxable to the Company.
(4) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding LLC units for shares of common stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest.
