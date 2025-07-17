Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. to Report Q2 2025 Earnings on August 7, 2025

Brilliant Earth will announce Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the financial results and future outlook. Investors can access the webcast through the company’s investor website, with dial-in details provided after registration. Brilliant Earth, founded in 2005, specializes in ethically sourced fine jewelry and has seen success with a premium brand and a data-driven business model. In 2024, the company reported net sales of $422 million and has achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. They operate 42 showrooms across the U.S. and serve customers in over 50 countries.

Potential Positives

Brilliant Earth will report its second quarter 2025 earnings, demonstrating transparency and communication with investors.

The company has achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters, indicating strong financial performance since going public.

Brilliant Earth continues to expand its physical presence with 42 showrooms across the U.S., suggesting growth and customer accessibility.

The company's commitment to ethically sourced jewelry aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainability and transparency in the industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Brilliant Earth report its Q2 2025 earnings?

Brilliant Earth will report its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I access the Brilliant Earthearnings call

Theearnings callcan be accessed through a link provided in the press release after registration, which will include dial-in details.

What time is the Brilliant Earth investor conference call?

The investor conference call is scheduled for 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on August 7, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Brilliant Earth investor website following the live webcast.

What is the mission of Brilliant Earth?

The company's mission is to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry since its founding in 2005.

$BRLT Insider Trading Activity

$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 31,708 shares for an estimated $48,196

SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,982 shares for an estimated $44,054 .

. JENNIFER NOEL HARRIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,382 shares for an estimated $20,854 .

. GP III, LLC MAINSAIL sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

GAVIN TURNER sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $2.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $1.6 on 02/04/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at



https://investors.brilliantearth.com



Brilliant Earth's 2Q25 Earnings Call



About Brilliant Earth







Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 15 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.







