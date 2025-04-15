Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on May 6, 2025

Brilliant Earth will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 6, 2025, with an investor call at 8:30am ET.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results on May 6, 2025, before the market opens. The company will also hold an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET that day to discuss its financial performance and outlook, which will be accessible online. Brilliant Earth, a leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, aims to transform the jewelry industry with a focus on sustainability and transparency. Since its founding in 2005, the company has achieved significant sales, including $422 million in 2024, and has maintained positive Adjusted EBITDA quarterly since going public in 2021. With 41 showrooms in the U.S. and a global customer base, Brilliant Earth continues to grow and innovate.

Brilliant Earth is scheduled to report first quarter 2025 earnings results, indicating ongoing financial engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The company has consistently reported positive Adjusted EBITDA since going public in 2021, demonstrating strong financial performance and operational efficiency.

Brilliant Earth's net sales for the full year 2024 reached $422 million, reflecting significant revenue growth and market presence.

The company operates 41 showrooms across the United States and serves customers in over 50 countries, highlighting its extensive reach and brand recognition in theglobal market

None

$BRLT Insider Trading Activity

$BRLT insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,842 shares for an estimated $63,175 .

. SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623 .

. GP III, LLC MAINSAIL sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

GAVIN TURNER sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $5,006

$BRLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $BRLT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRLT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BRLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.8.

Here are some recent targets:

Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $1.6 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $2.0 on 12/19/2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at



https://investors.brilliantearth.com



. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link:



Brilliant Earth's 1Q25 Earnings Call



. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the event will be available on the Brilliant Earth investor website after the live webcast concludes.







About Brilliant Earth







Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA in every quarter since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 41 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.







Contacts:









Investor Relations:







Colin Bourland







investorrelations@brilliantearth.com





