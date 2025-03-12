BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Earnings Results: $BRLT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP ($BRLT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $119,500,000, beating estimates of $119,159,286 by $340,714.
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Insider Trading Activity
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,842 shares for an estimated $63,175.
- SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623.
BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 642,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,349,168
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 490,890 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,030,869
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 254,375 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $534,187
- MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,000
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 154,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,189
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 141,445 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,034
- KLINGMAN & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 91,822 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,826
