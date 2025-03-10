BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BRLT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP ($BRLT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $119,159,286 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP insiders have traded $BRLT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CHUENHONG KUO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,842 shares for an estimated $63,175 .

. SHARON DZIESIETNIK (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,116 shares for an estimated $41,623.

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

