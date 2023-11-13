Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT delivered third-quarter 2023 results, wherein the top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line beat the same. This global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry registered year-over-year net sales growth but a decline in earnings.



The quarterly results underscore the effectiveness of Brilliant Earth's brand in driving increased market share and sustainable profitable growth. Also, the company’s unique strengths, such as the comprehensive omnichannel, data-driven model, and the curation and customization of products, place it favorably to continue surpassing industry performance during the holiday season and beyond.

Q3 in Detail

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 5 cents per share in the third quarter of 2023, down from 7 cents in the year-ago quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.



Net sales were $114.2 million, up 2.5% year over year. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119 million. Additionally, the company experienced a notable surge in orders to 43.2 thousand, marking a 16.7% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total orders was pegged at 44.3 thousand for the quarter under review.



Gross profit increased 9.7% year over year to $66.8 million. The uptick was a consequence of increased sales attributed to a higher volume of orders. We note that the gross margin expanded 380 basis points (bps) to 58.5% from the prior-year period.



The company has been experiencing robust growth in fine jewelry bookings from the last year, accompanied by a year-over-year rise in the average sales price of fine jewelry. Additionally, it surpassed its 2023 objective, boasting 37 showrooms as of Sep 30, 2023, exceeding the initial goal of at least 35 showrooms.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18.7% to $64.8 million. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged 770 bps to 56.7% in the third quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $7.6 million compared with $10 million in the year-ago period. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 220 bps to 6.7% in the third quarter.



Other Financials

Brilliant Earth ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $147.1 million, long-term debt (net of debt issuance costs) of $56.7 million, and a total equity of $93.4 million.

2023 Outlook

Management revised its 2023 guidance, taking into account the current normalizing jewelry industry conditions.



Brilliant Earth envisions net sales between $444 million and $450 million versus the earlier mentioned $460-$490 million. Notably, it had delivered net sales of $439.9 million in 2022.



The company revised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA, anticipating $22-$24 million. This compared with the previous guidance of $22-$35 million. Notably, the company had reported $39 million in the prior year.



This jewelry retailer’s stock movement shows that its shares have lost 37.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 10.4% decline.

