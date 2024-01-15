Brilliance China top shareholder may sell stake in BMW JV - Bloomberg News

Adds more details in paragraph 2-3, background in paragraph 4-5

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brilliance China Automotive Holdings' 1114.HK biggest shareholder is considering options to raise funds, including selling the investment company's 25% stake in Brilliance's joint venture with BMW BMWG.DE, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Many Chinese carmakers, including China FAW Group, have been involved in the preliminary stake sale talks in the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made and there could even be no transaction, the report said.

BMW paid 3.7 billion euros ($4.06 billion) to take a majority stake in the Chinese joint venture in 2022, increasing its stake to 75% from 50%.

Brilliance China's parent company, Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co, has been undergoing a restructuring after the parent company defaulted on 6.5 billion yuan ($906.45 million) in debt obligations.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings and BMW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)

($1 = 7.1708 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Christian Schmollinger)

