Brilliance China Automotive Holdings (HKEX:1114) Price Target Decreased by 7.14% to 6.33

The average one-year price target for Brilliance China Automotive Holdings (HKEX:1114) has been revised to 6.33 / share. This is an decrease of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 6.82 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.13 to a high of 13.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.69% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1114 is 0.32%, an increase of 123.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.85% to 187,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEDMX - Templeton Developing Markets Trust holds 37,797K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 35,694K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,104K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 16,650K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PZVEX - Pzena Emerging Markets Value Fund Investor Class holds 10,008K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202K shares, representing an increase of 58.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1114 by 81,957.69% over the last quarter.

