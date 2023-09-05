Brilliance China Automotive Holdings (HKEX:1114) Price Target Decreased by 31.47% to 4.04

The average one-year price target for Brilliance China Automotive Holdings (HKEX:1114) has been revised to 4.04 / share. This is an decrease of 31.47% from the prior estimate of 5.89 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.72 to a high of 6.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.13% from the latest reported closing price of 3.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1114 is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 198,083K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 50,358K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEDMX - Templeton Developing Markets Trust holds 31,958K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,797K shares, representing a decrease of 18.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1114 by 21.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,104K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 16,650K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,526K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,500K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1114 by 11.90% over the last quarter.

