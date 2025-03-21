BrilliA Inc Reports 17% Revenue Growth for Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

BrilliA Inc reports $27.4 million revenue for six months ended September 30, 2024, a 17% increase, with stable net income.

BrilliA Inc, a cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel, reported a revenue increase of 17% for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching $27.4 million compared to $23.5 million in the previous year. The growth was driven by a significant 38% rise in export sales to North America, totaling around $6.5 million, although this was tempered by a 56% decline in export sales to Europe. The company's net income remained relatively stable at $1.13 million, with a slight improvement in the gross profit margin to 15.4%. Operating expenses increased by 27% due to higher employee benefits and other costs. CEO Kendrew Hartanto expressed optimism about future performance, particularly with expectations of strong North American sales and potential growth from a partnership with French lingerie brand Maison Lejaby, as well as contributions from their own DIANA lingerie brand in ASEAN markets.

Potential Positives

The company reported a 17% increase in revenue, reaching $27.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Significant growth was observed in export sales to North America, which rose by 38%, contributing approximately $6.5 million to the company's revenue.

The gross profit margin improved to 15.4%, up from 14.8% in the prior year, indicating enhanced profitability.

The CEO expressed optimism about future sales in North America and the expected boost in European sales due to a cooperation agreement with a French luxury lingerie brand.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase of 17%, net income remained virtually unchanged, indicating potential issues with profitability and cost management.

The significant 56% decline in export sales to Europe could suggest vulnerabilities in the company's market strategy and reliance on North American sales.

Non-current liabilities rose sharply to $1.71 million, compared to zero in the previous year, which may indicate increased financial risk or leverage for the company.

FAQ

What were BrilliA Inc's revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2024?

BrilliA Inc reported revenues of $27,423,693, a 17% increase from $23,483,537 in 2023.

How much was BrilliA Inc's net income for the reported period?

The net income for BrilliA Inc for the six months was $1.13 million, unchanged from the previous year.

What contributed to BrilliA Inc's revenue growth?

The revenue growth was primarily driven by a 38% increase in export sales to North America.

Which regions experienced a decline in export sales for BrilliA Inc?

BrilliA Inc saw a 56% decline in export sales to Europe, amounting to approximately $3.1 million.

What future growth initiatives did BrilliA Inc announce?

BrilliA plans to strengthen North American sales and expects contributions from their DIANA lingerie brand in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BrilliA Inc (NYSE American: BRIA)





(“BRIA”



or



“the Company”)



, a leading one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, today announced that, for the six-month ended September 30, 2024, the Company had revenue of $27,423,693, a 17% improvement compared with revenue of $23,483,537 for the same period in 2023.





The Company reported revenue of $27.4 million, representing a 17% increase compared to $23.5 million in the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.13 million, or $0.06 per share, reflecting a negligible change from $1.13 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior-year period.





Revenue increased by 17%, driven primarily by a 38% rise in export sales to North America, contributing approximately $6.5 million. This was partially offset by a 56% decline in export sales to Europe, amounting to approximately $3.1 million.





The Company’s gross profit margin improved to 15.4% from 14.8% in the prior year period.





Operating expenses increased by approximately 27%, or $0.6 million, primarily due to a 56% rise in employee benefit expenses ($0.56 million) and a 24% increase in other expenses ($0.20 million), which included travel, entertainment, license fees, and taxes.





As a result of the above-mentioned factors, the Company’s net income for the six months ended September 30, 2024, showed a slight increase to $1,132,224, compared with $1,131,819 in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2024, were about $5.9 million compared with approximately $6.4 million as at March 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended September 30, 2024, was about $0.20 million, compared with about $0.68 million in the same period a year earlier. Total non-current liabilities at September 30, 2024, were about $1.71 million, compared with zero in the corresponding period in 2023.





“We are quite excited by our financial performance in the first six months ended September 30 2024, especially our 38% growth in sales to North America,” said BrilliA chief executive Kendrew Hartanto. “We were also successful in achieving an improvement in our gross profit margin, which, along with our 17% improvement in revenue, contributed to another profitable period for our Company.





“Going forward, we expect North American sales to remain strong, and for our European intimate apparel sales to be boosted by our recently signed cooperation framework with the French luxury lingerie brand, Maison Lejaby.





“We also expect our own DIANA lingerie brand to begin making significant contributions to overall revenue in Indonesia, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries later this year.”







About BrilliA Inc







BrilliA is a one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, managing sales and customer relationships with major clients like Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc and H&M, with the expertise in handling sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain to logistic management as well as quality control of products manufactured by independent third party manufacturing facilities for their customers worldwide.







CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed Offering and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







BRILLIA INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





































UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2024

















































































































Pro forma

















Successor

























Six months ended













Six months ended





















Note









September 30,













September 30,

























2023













2024

























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)*





























USD













USD











Revenue









16









23,483,537













27,423,693













Cost of materials

















(12,718,569





)









(15,090,191





)









Contract manufacturers charges

















(7,281,609





)









(8,114,670





)









Gross profit

















3,483,359













4,218,832













Other income









17









48,291













54,972













Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

















(17,985





)









(22,791





)









Depreciation of right-of-use assets

















(86,305





)









(229,348





)









Employee benefit expense









18









(999,461





)









(1,558,517





)









Other expenses









19









(831,715





)









(1,030,375





)









Finance costs









20









(7,048





)









(67,760





)









Net gain/(loss) on impairment of financial assets

















(235,775





)









74,004















Profit before income taxes



















1,353,361













1,439,017













Income tax expenses









21









(221,542





)









(306,793





)











Profit for the financial period



















1,131,819













1,132,224















































Other comprehensive income





































Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss



































(Loss)/Gain on foreign currency translation

















(33,214





)









41,056













Other comprehensive income, net of tax

















(33,214





)









41,056















Total comprehensive income for the period



















1,098,605













1,173,280















































Profit attributable to:



































Owners of the parent

















1,130,833













1,130,677













Non-controlling interest

















986













1,547





























1,131,819













1,132,224















































Total comprehensive income attributable to:



































Owners of the parent

















1,097,652













1,171,692













Non-controlling interest

















953













1,588





























1,098,605













1,173,280

















































Weighted average number of ordinary shares





































basic and diluted

















28,530,220













28,530,220

















Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





































basic and diluted

















0.04













0.04















































* For period prior to the acquisition, the Company is referred to as the Predecessor. For period after the acquisition, it is referred to as Successor. Please refer to “Note 1 Group Reorganization” for detailed explanation.











































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.



























BRILLIA INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





























UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION













AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024





























































Predecessor





























As of













Successor





















March 31,













As of





















2024













September 30,





















(Pro forma













2024

















Note









Unaudited)













(Unaudited)*













ASSETS













USD













USD













Non-current assets



























Property, plant and equipment, net





4





98,016









144,635









Right-of-use assets





5





16,651









2,167,443









Deferred offering costs





6





836,752









1,250,176









Total non-current assets









951,419









3,562,254



































Current assets



























Inventories





7





7,093,579









9,968,764









Trade and other receivables





8





12,204,289









11,112,834









Amounts due from related parties





9





460,163









559,622









Income tax recoverable









59,314









62,115









Cash and cash equivalents





10





6,383,103









5,898,466









Total current assets









26,200,448









27,601,801



































Total assets











27,151,867









31,164,055



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















































Non-current liabilities



























Lease liabilities





11





—









1,708,501

















—









1,708,501











Current liabilities



























Trade and other payables





12





16,649,567









17,052,169









Amount due to a director





13





—









2,739









Amount due to a shareholder





14





56,895









51,678









Lease liabilities





11





—









423,490









Income tax payable









2,304,921









2,611,714









Total current liabilities









19,011,383









20,141,790











Total liabilities











19,011,383









21,850,291



































Capital and reserves



























Share capital





15





500









6,660,500









Translation reserve









—









41,015









Merger reserve









717,901









(5,942,099)









Retained earning









7,414,815









8,545,492

















8,133,216









9,304,908



































Non-controlling interests











7,268









8,856











Total shareholders’ equity











8,140,484









9,313,764



































Total liabilities and equity











27,151,867









31,164,055

































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.







