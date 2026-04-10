BrilliA (BRIA) Price Target Decreased by 45.00% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for BrilliA (NYSEAM:BRIA) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is a decrease of 45.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $2.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.02% from the latest reported closing price of $1.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrilliA. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRIA is 0.00%, an increase of 100.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.20% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRIA by 71.53% over the last quarter.

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