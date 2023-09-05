Brii Biosciences (HKG:2137) Price Target Decreased by 7.65% to 8.21

The average one-year price target for Brii Biosciences (HKG:2137) has been revised to 8.21 / share. This is an decrease of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 8.89 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.65 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.16% from the latest reported closing price of 2.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brii Biosciences. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2137 is 0.06%, a decrease of 53.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.13% to 29,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 22,128K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,215K shares, representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2137 by 25.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,851K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares, representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2137 by 16.44% over the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 1,903K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 270K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 261K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

