Brii Biosciences (HKG:2137) Price Target Decreased by 27.45% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for Brii Biosciences (HKG:2137) has been revised to 8.89 / share. This is an decrease of 27.45% from the prior estimate of 12.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.65 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.90% from the latest reported closing price of 3.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brii Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2137 is 0.12%, a decrease of 28.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.32% to 70,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 40,372K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 22,128K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,215K shares, representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2137 by 25.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,851K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares, representing an increase of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2137 by 16.44% over the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 1,903K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Emerging Markets Innovators Fund Class R6 holds 974K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2137 by 51.23% over the last quarter.

